France condemn Iran for its attacks on vessels, neighbours at emergency UNSC session

France has condemned Iran over attacks on neighbouring countries and on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz in the past few days, Al Jazeera reports.

French envoy Jerome Bonnafont says that “despite Pakistan and Qatar’s mediation, Iran has violated the MoU (memorandum of understanding).

“It has carried out unacceptable attacks on Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan. France condemns these attacks. Iran is responsible for this situation. It needs to end this violence as part of the 60-day ceasefire period as part of the MoU,” he adds

Calling for the urgent implementation of the US-Iran MoU, Bonnafont says, “Iran must guarantee the full, unhindered re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz under the international laws of the sea.”