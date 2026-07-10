US President Donald Trump says that he has agreed to continue talks with Iran after receiving a request from Tehran.
“The United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the ceasefire is over!” he writes on Truth Social.
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US President Donald Trump says that he has agreed to continue talks with Iran after receiving a request from Tehran.
“The United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the ceasefire is over!” he writes on Truth Social.