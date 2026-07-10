Iranian media say 43 million people attended the supreme Leader's funeral ceremonies

Atleast 41 to 43 million people participated in the six-day funeral ceremony for Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Al Jazeera reports.

Iran’s Press TV called Khamenei’s funeral “the largest procession the world has ever witnessed”. Ceremonies took place across five cities: Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala, and Mashhad.

The official public funeral proceedings began last Saturday when tens of thousands of Iranians gathered at the Grand Mosalla religious complex in Tehran where Khamenei’s coffin was on display.