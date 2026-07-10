‘Defective status of inconclusive negotiations’: US congressman slams Trump’s strategy on Iran

Democratic Congressman Jimmy Panetta has criticised Donald Trump over the ongoing military conflict with Iran, warning that the administration’s actions demonstrate a failure of both diplomacy and strategic planning.

“Although we can’t rely on what the President says about it, we can rely on the renewed US strikes and Iranian drone attacks to determine the defective status of the inconclusive negotiations and ineffective ceasefire,” he wrote on X.

He added that the current crisis is “the continued effect of entering into war without a clear strategy, congressional approval, or the consensus of the American public”.