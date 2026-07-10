Iran says NATO summit in Ankara politically motivated

As NATO met this week in Ankara, one of the most significant issues before the alliance was freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera reports.

But Iran has said the meeting, and its focus on the strait and Iran’s nuclear programme, is politically motivated, Iranian state media IRNA reported.

The Iranian Embassy in Turkiye said the country’s nuclear programme is peaceful, emphasising that Tehran is not looking to develop nuclear weapons. The embassy added that Iran has a responsibility to maintain security in the Strait of Hormuz and that the destabilising actions of other countries are the primary source of insecurity in the region, IRNA reported.