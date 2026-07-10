E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Woman held in Japan for sewing shut housemate’s lips

AFP Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

TOKYO: Japanese police arrested a woman near Tokyo for allegedly sewing shut the lips of her housemate, officials said on Thursday.

The 42-year-old female victim escaped the house in the city of Koga, rushed to a nearby shop and held up a piece of paper that read “please help me”, Makoto Hiyama, a senior local police official, said.

Police in the eastern prefecture of Ibaraki — where Koga is located — later arrested 49-year-old Masae Sakurai “on suspicion of assault,” according to a prefectural police spokesman.

Sakurai lived with the victim at the time of the June 29 alleged incident when she sewed her housemate’s “lips with a needle and thread”, the spokesman said, adding that she was arrested on Monday. Police are investigating the incident, including unconfirmed information that there was another person living at the house, according to Hiyama.

The injured woman told police “the suspect became angry over a trouble and my lips were sewed”, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe