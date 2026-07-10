Investor accounts jump 48pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s capital market achieved a historic milestone in 2025-26, as stock market investor accounts increased by a record 48 per cent.

The number of stock market investors increased from 392,775 on July 1, 2025, to 583,052 as of June 30, an increase of 190,277. The growth reflects increasing public confidence, improved market access and rising interest in investment opportunities.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, in collaboration with capital market infrastructure institutions, including the National Clearing Company of Pakistan, the Central Depository Company, and the Pakistan Stock Exchange, introduced several reforms to make account opening easier and promote financial inclusion.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026