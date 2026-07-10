17 die in attack on Shafiq Mengal’s Khuzdar home

QUETTA: At least 17 people, including police personnel, were killed and more than two dozen others injured in a suicide attack at the residence of Shafiqur Rehman Mengal in Khuzdar.

Mengal, who is also president of the Jhalawan Panel and a PPP leader, remained safe in the attack that took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources said a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the main gate of his residence near Shahzad Town in Khuzdar city, destroying the gate, the boundary wall and a large portion of the building.

Following the initial blast, a series of explosions were heard across a wide area, shaking the entire city. Windowpanes and doors of several nearby buildings were damaged.

A heavy exchange of fire between the attackers and security personnel continued for more than three hours, during which heavy weapons, including rocket launchers, grenades and other arms, were used.

An official, requesting anonymity, said that at least 17 people, including security guards of Mengal, were killed and around 30 others injured. He added that five attackers, including suicide bombers, were also killed during the gun battle.

Eyewitnesses said the armed clash continued for over three hours, with rockets, grenades and other heavy weapons being used by both sides.

Jhalawan Panel spokesman Nadeemur Rehman, who is also the panel’s general secretary, confirmed the suicide attack on Mengal’s residence, saying that more than a dozen casualties occurred in the blasts and subsequent gunfight, which continued for hours.

“Shafiq Mengal remained unharmed in the attack and is safe,” he said, adding that several people were injured in the blasts and gunfight.

Police sources said the explosions heard in Khuzdar city were caused by a suicide bombing. They added that security forces reached the site soon after the attack and cordoned off the area.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to Khuzdar Teaching Hospital and Combined Military Hospital (CMH), where an emergency was declared following the blasts and gunfight.

Officials said security forces had launched a search operation in the area, while security in Khuzdar city was tightened with additional deployment of personnel.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack on Mengal’s residence.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026