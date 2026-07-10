Pakistan assures EU of fulfilling obligations under GSP+ framework

• Tarar briefs European delegation on legal, institutional reforms

• Says govt committed to safeguarding human rights while ensuring strict implementation of counterterrorism steps

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations under the European Union’s GSP+ framework and advancing human rights during a meeting with a delegation of the European Union and ambassadors of European countries.

The delegation, led by the European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Raimundas Karoblis, held discussions with the minister on Pakistan-EU relations, the GSP+ framework, human rights, the rule of law and areas of mutual cooperation.

The EU delegation comprised ambassadors of Sweden, Norway, France, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, as well as the chargé d’affaires of Ireland, the high commissioner of Canada and senior officials of the Canadian High Commission.

According to an official statement, both sides exchanged views on Pakistan’s progress in fulfilling its human rights commitments and reaffirmed importance of continued engagement to further strengthen the partnership between Pakistan and the European Union.

The visiting diplomats appreciated Pakistan’s recent initiatives in the field of human rights, particularly the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities and the enactment of the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act. They also discussed progress on issues relating to the death penalty moratorium and Pakistan’s broader human rights obligations.

During the meeting, Tarar briefed the delegation on the government’s ongoing legal and institutional reforms aimed at strengthening the protection of fundamental rights, improving access to justice and reinforcing the rule of law.

The minister said the government is committed to safeguarding human rights while ensuring that counterterrorism measures were implemented strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

He said that legal reforms in the country were being pursued to strengthen democratic institutions and improve the justice system.

Tarar also assured the EU team that Pakistan would continue its constructive engagement and cooperation with the EU on human rights, legal reforms and implementation of commitments under the GSP+ framework.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing satisfaction over the ongoing dialogue and reiterating their commitment to deepen cooperation and maintain regular engagement to advance shared objectives.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026