Linda Noskova books all-Czech Wimbledon final clash with Muchova

LONDON: Linda Noskova swept into her first Wimbledon final with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Marta Kostyuk on Thursday, setting up an all-Czech title match against Karolina Muchova.

Noskova took just 79 minutes to see off Ukrainian 12th seed Kostyuk in sweltering 33C heat on Centre Court.

In her maiden Grand Slam final, the ninth seed faces her 10th seeded compatriot Muchova, who beat Coco Gauff in a three-set thriller earlier on Thursday.

Noskova had never been past the quarter-final of a Grand Slam prior to arriving at Wimbledon last week.

Now the 21-year-old is on the brink of her maiden Grand Slam title.

“I just tried to keep cool, be as patient as possible and somehow get the last point,” Noskova said.

“When I play my best I know I can play with the best players in the world and have a great result, which is a final in a Grand Slam I guess!”

For the third time in the last four years, there will be a Czech women’s champion at Wimbledon after Barbora Krejcikova in 2024 and Marketa Vondrousova in 2023.

Wimbledon has a rich history of Czech winners, with Noskova inspired by the success of her childhood idol Petra Kvitova, who triumphed at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014.

Jana Novotna memorably won Wimbledon in 1998 after losing two previous finals.

Noskova was the eighth Czech player since 2000 to make it to the final four of the women’s singles at Wimbledon.

“Karolina is such a great fighter, such an incredible player, but mainly she is such a great person. I’m glad I can play my first final against her,” Noskova said of facing her compatriot.

Two players from the same country will clash in the Wimbledon women’s final for the first time since 2009, when Serena Williams beat sister Venus.

MUCHOVA TOPPLES GAUFF

Earlier on Thursday, Muchova ended Gauff’s incredible run of living dangerously at this year’s Wimbledon as she saved a match point to topple the American in a 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(12-10) thriller.

Muchova was among those who could scarcely believe the drama that was unfolding during an electrifying tiebreak where she had surged to a 4-1 lead, extended that to 6-3, before Gauff defied logic to reach match point first.

But as Gauff discovered, the gulf between reaching match point and converting match point is as wide as the Atlantic Ocean.

“It sounds really nice to be in the final. It was such a big fight. It was a rollercoaster, you’re up and down,” a beaming Muchova, still trying to catch her breath, told the crowd.

“In 10 seconds you have a match point, then you’re match point down. There’s no time to think, but very nerve-racking. I don’t even know what I’m saying.

“I’m really shaking and trying to let it sink in, but the atmosphere here, indescribable.”

The 29-year-old had lost in the first round on her previous four appearances at Wimbledon.

Gauff had won six of her seven previous meetings with Muchova, but the Czech won their most recent encounter in Stuttgart this year and once again she got the better of the two-time Grand Slam champion.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026