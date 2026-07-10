NA panel clears air safety bill to remove statutory inconsistencies

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence on Thursday recommended the passage of the Pakistan Air Safety Investigation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to remove statutory inconsistencies following the merger of the Aviation Division into the Defence Division in February 2025.

The amendment seeks to modernise the Pakistan Air Safety Investigation Act, 2023, and align it with the current administrative structure. Under the proposed changes, the Bureau of Air Safety Investigation will be renamed the Bureau of Air Safety Investigation Pakistan (Basip).

The head of the bureau will be redesignated from “Director” to “Director General” to bring the title in line with those of other national institutions. Accordingly, the term “Director General” will replace “Director” throughout the 2023 Act.

To attract subject-matter experts, the bill proposes removing restrictions on the appointment of temporary or part-time staff. Post-employment restrictions will apply only to the former director general, whole-time investigators and other regular employees.

A new provision allows a former director general, whole-time investigator or regular employee to seek relaxation of post-employment restrictions by submitting an affidavit declaring the absence of any conflict of interest to the secretary of the Ministry of Defence. The secretary may grant a waiver on a case-by-case basis. For those who served for less than three years, the restriction period will be reduced proportionately.

The bill also empowers the director general to investigate repetitive incidents or those posing a risk to air safety, as well as “such other incidents” considered necessary in the interest of improving aviation safety.

It further proposes that all offences under the act be tried through summary proceedings to ensure quicker disposal of cases.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons, the amendments are intended to ensure administrative coherence following the merger of the two divisions, attract qualified experts to Basip, and ensure certainty of punishment through summary trials.

The bill will now be presented before the National Assembly for passage.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026