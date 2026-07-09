Qatar condemns Iranian attacks on Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain

Qatar has denounced a wave of Iranian missile and drone strikes targeting Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait, calling the attacks a “flagrant violation” of regional sovereignty and international law, Al Jazeera reports.

The foreign ministry urges all sides to de-escalate tensions and return to diplomatic dialogue, emphasising the need to safeguard the Gulf from “unjustified attacks” and protect progress previously made under existing agreements.

A ministry statement adds that Qatar will support any defensive measures taken by its neighbours to preserve their security.