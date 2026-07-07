PCB unveils AI-powered bowling machine at NCA

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday unveiled the TruMan 3 AI-powered bowling machine here at the National Cricket Academy, becoming the world’s first cricket board to adopt the cutting-edge technology for player development.

In a video released by the PCB, Director High Performance Aaqib Javed highlighted the features and benefits of the new machine, which is designed to simulate realistic match scenarios for batters.

Calling it “the latest in cricket technology,” Aaqib said, “TruMan 3 is the most advanced bowling machine available today, and the PCB is the first cricket board to use it.

“With traditional bowling machines, it is difficult for batters to pick the bowler’s release point. [Whereas] this machine displays a high-contrast LED animation of the bowler on a front screen, allowing batters to read the action, release point and timing just as they would in a real match.

“Coaches can customise pace, line, length, swing, bounce and even the height of the delivery. Individual balls, overs and entire spells can be saved and replayed to recreate match situations,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026