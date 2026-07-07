E-Paper | July 09, 2026

PCB unveils AI-powered bowling machine at NCA

APP Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday unveiled the TruMan 3 AI-powered bowling machine here at the National Cricket Academy, becoming the world’s first cricket board to adopt the cutting-edge technology for player development.

In a video released by the PCB, Director High Performance Aaqib Javed highlighted the features and benefits of the new machine, which is designed to simulate realistic match scenarios for batters.

Calling it “the latest in cricket technology,” Aaqib said, “TruMan 3 is the most advanced bowling machine available today, and the PCB is the first cricket board to use it.

“With traditional bowling machines, it is difficult for batters to pick the bowler’s release point. [Whereas] this machine displays a high-contrast LED animation of the bowler on a front screen, allowing batters to read the action, release point and timing just as they would in a real match.

“Coaches can customise pace, line, length, swing, bounce and even the height of the delivery. Individual balls, overs and entire spells can be saved and replayed to recreate match situations,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe