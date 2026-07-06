Indonesia, Singapore pledge to keep Malacca Strait open as Iran plans Hormuz fees

Indonesia and Singapore say the Strait of Malacca will remain “safe, open and accessible to all” as Iran moves to impose fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera reports.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto says after talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Jakarta that both countries have an interest in keeping Malacca a free passageway.

“We will continue to coordinate with Malaysia and Thailand,” Prabowo states, adding the strait should remain open.

Wong says Singapore and Indonesia are committed to freedom of navigation under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.