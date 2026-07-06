Lebanon president says Israeli occupation in south preventing army deployment

Lebanon’s president says Israel’s occupation of the south is preventing the Lebanese army’s deployment to the area, as the two sides prepare to implement a deal involving the deployment and gradual Israeli withdrawal, AFP reports.

According to a statement from his office, President Joseph Aoun emphasises the need to pressure Israel to withdraw its forces “because the persistence of the occupation undermines the legitimacy of the [Lebanese] state and prevents the army from deploying and the laying of the foundations for achieving a just and lasting peace”.