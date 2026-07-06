Israel indicts Tajik man over alleged spying for Iran

Israeli prosecutors have filed an indictment against a 33-year-old Tajikistani national, accusing him of spying for Iran, Al Jazeera reports citing local media.

The man, who was in Israel without a visa, is accused of passing information through the Telegram platform about sites where missiles landed during the 2025 war with Iran, the Haaretz newspaper reports.

He is also accused of sending images of military and strategic infrastructure, including the Port of Haifa and an Elbit Systems facility, with what Israel describes as the intention of “harming national security”.