Israeli drone strike kills 4 in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh: NNA

Four people have been killed in an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, southern Lebanon, Al Jazeera reports, citing Lebanon’s National News Agency.

NNA reported that the victims included the principal of Youssef Shamoun Public School, her mother, a foreign domestic worker and a Syrian worker.

It said they had been checking on the family home in the area and were returning when the vehicle was hit by a guided missile near Dar al-Muallimeen in Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

Rescue teams from the Lebanese Red Cross, civil defence and local emergency groups transferred the bodies to hospitals in Nabatieh.