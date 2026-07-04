In speech dripping with patriotism, Trump says American identity under 'renewed attack' as US turns 250

United States President Donald Trump lashed out on Friday at what he called a fresh threat against the country’s identity, taking aim at domestic “radicals and extremists” on the eve of America’s 250th birthday.

In a speech dripping with patriotism, Trump lauded American exceptionalism and praised its past leaders, speaking at Mount Rushmore with its giant carved heads of four of his legendary predecessors.

But he added at the foot of the iconic monument: “As we approach this magnificent anniversary, we see our American identity under a renewed attack.”

He charged that there was “a resurgence of the communist menace in our land”.

It is a theme that Trump has repeatedly hammered home in recent weeks, as the anti-establishment left of the Democratic Party carried a surge of US primary victories.

The president has cast the rise of the left ahead of November’s midterm elections that “communists” are on the rampage, posing a major “threat” to the country.

Trump said on Friday: “In recent years, there’s been an undeniable attempt to change this exceptional character, to beat the American spirit out of us, alienate us from our history.”

While his language fell short of the more violent anti-immigrant rhetoric he has regularly wielded in past speeches, the underlying message was clear enough.

“You do not have to be born here, but you do have to love what we have built,” he said.

The location of Trump’s speech — a landmark upon which many suspect he would like to see his own face carved into rock — strikes a fitting image for a president who views himself as being one of the greats.

Trump’s supporters have even introduced legislation to have his likeness chiseled beside those of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

At every stage, the 80-year-old Republican has sought to turn the United States’ big anniversary into a celebration of himself.

On July Fourth, Trump will hold a campaign-style political rally on the National Mall in Washington, along with flyovers by military jets and what he has billed as the world’s biggest fireworks display.

For Trump — the billionaire former reality TV star who became the consummate political showman — taking centre stage is in his blood.

‘Really long speech’

But America under Trump is deeply divided at what should be a time of national unity.

Trump’s approval ratings are near historic lows, fueled largely by the war in Iran and the skyrocketing cost of living. His Democratic opponents have castigated him over his immigration policies, his family’s growing wealth and attempts to expand presidential power.

Trump’s attempts to stamp his political brand on America’s 250th anniversary have, meanwhile, not always gone to plan.

A Trump-linked organization called Freedom 250 has taken control of many of the festivities from the bipartisan America250 group, leading many people to stay away from key events.

A “Great American State Fair” in the capital designed as a celebration of the country’s birthday has drawn sparse crowds and widespread mockery for its empty booths.

A record-breaking heat wave also kept many visitors away, although Trump declared himself undeterred by the heat.

“On July 4 it’s going to be approximately 107 degrees (41°C) out, and I’m going to go and I’m going to make a really long speech — just to show that I can do anything,” he said on Wednesday.

As the United States marks two-and-a-half centuries of triumphs and tragedies, slavery and freedom, civil war and world wars, surveys show the nation is pessimistic about the chances of realising the “American Dream”.

A recent Quinnipiac University Poll showed 61 per cent of Americans thought the US was not living up to the ideals stated in the Declaration of Independence — though opinion on that was divided, with most Republicans thinking it did, and most Democrats thinking it did not.

“The Fourth of July really is a moment of freedom, but I have to be honest, in these political times, it hasn’t been as exciting to me,” Amy Kimaara, a 49-year-old special education teacher, told AFP in Los Angeles.

Pakistan felicitates US as it turns 250

Separately, President Asif Ali Zardari extended felicitations to Trump and the American people on the country’s 250th birthday, a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat said.

“In his letter to the US president, he stated that the US continues to build upon its enduring legacy of strength, innovation and commitment to the ideals of freedom, democracy and opportunity,” it said, adding that President Zardari also noted the “remarkable achievements of the American people” over this period.

He said that the two countries shared a long-standing relationship based on mutual respect, shared interests and a common commitment to advancing peace, security and prosperity, adding that they were further strengthened by the Pakistani-American community.

“Describing the bilateral relationship as being on an ascendant trajectory, characterised by renewed engagement and a shared determination to build a stronger, future-oriented partnership, the president stressed the importance of sustaining this momentum through structured engagement in energy security, trade and investment, defence and counter-terrorism, and other areas of mutual interest,” the statement said.

President Zardari underscored that the Pak-US partnership directly contributed to regional peace and security, noting that “its inherent value was validated last year in May, when President Trump led the successful brokering of a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed states”.

He said that this partnership strengthened in an evolving global landscape, expressing appreciation for the trust and confidence placed by the US in Pakistan’s mediatory role in negotiations with Iran.

President Zardari expressed his firm conviction that a “sustainable solution can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy and de-escalation,” the statement said.

He also conveyed that the people of Pakistan would be honoured to host Trump in Islamabad at his earliest convenience.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended felicitations to Trump and the American people.

“Pakistan joins the US in celebrating this remarkable milestone and the enduring values of freedom, resilience, and democracy. Our two nations enjoy a partnership spanning more than seven decades, strengthened by the invaluable contributions of the Pakistani-American community,” he said.

“History has proven time and again that the United States and Pakistan have stood together at the most consequential moments, whenever peace and security of the world have been at stake,” he said.

“We acknowledge and appreciate President Trump’s vital contribution to peace in South Asia, which helped save hundreds of millions of lives in a potentially devastating war, as well as his steadfast efforts that helped end several major conflicts around the globe,” he added.

“As our two countries look towards a bright and promising future, Pakistan remains fully committed to further strengthening its partnership with the US, based on mutual respect, shared interests, and constructive, mutually beneficial engagement,” he said.