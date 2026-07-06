E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Ahsan Iqbal urges diaspora to invest in their country’s growth

Anwar Iqbal Published Updated
Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal. — DawnNewsTV/File
Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal. — DawnNewsTV/File
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• Asks Pakistani-American professionals to support URAAN initiative
• Proposes US-based telemedicine panels for 60 districts across Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The government has stepped up efforts to broaden its economic engagement with the United States beyond traditional trade by encouraging overseas Pakistanis to invest in healthcare, technology, exports and innovation.

The renewed push to deepen economic engagement with the US follows a diplomatic breakthrough that enhanced Pakistan’s standing in Washington.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, while speaking at the 49th annual convention of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, urged Pakistani American professionals and entrepreneurs to become partners in the country’s economic transformation under the government’s “URAAN Pakistan” initiative.

Addressing Pakistani American physicians, Iqbal proposed establishing telemedicine support panels comprising US-based medical specialists for each of Pakistan’s 60 districts. The initiative would allow doctors serving in remote areas to consult overseas experts through digital platforms, helping improve access to specialist healthcare while promoting knowledge transfer.

He also invited overseas medical professionals to help Pakistan develop artificial intelligence-based healthcare solutions.

During separate meetings with Pakistani-American business leaders, Iqbal invited overseas entrepreneurs and investors to expand investment, facilitate technology transfer and help Pakistani businesses gain greater access to international markets.

He said the government was pursuing an export-led and innovation-driven growth strategy designed to improve competitiveness, create jobs and attract foreign direct investment.

The minister highlighted opportunities in artificial intelligence, digital technologies, renewable energy and climate resilience, saying the Pakistani diaspora’s professional expertise and global business networks could play an important role in supporting Pakistan’s long-term economic development.

Iqbal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the investment climate, ensuring policy continuity and strengthening partnerships with overseas Pakistanis, describing the diaspora as one of Pakistan’s most valuable strategic assets for achieving sustainable economic growth.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026

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Pakistan

Anwar Iqbal is the Washington correspondent for Dawn. During a long journalism career, he has interviewed world leaders and cultural icons, including US Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, poets Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Josh Malihabadi, Bacha Khan, Nobel laureate Abdus Salam, and humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Anwar Iqbal

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