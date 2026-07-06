Ahsan Iqbal urges diaspora to invest in their country’s growth

• Asks Pakistani-American professionals to support URAAN initiative

• Proposes US-based telemedicine panels for 60 districts across Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The government has stepped up efforts to broaden its economic engagement with the United States beyond traditional trade by encouraging overseas Pakistanis to invest in healthcare, technology, exports and innovation.

The renewed push to deepen economic engagement with the US follows a diplomatic breakthrough that enhanced Pakistan’s standing in Washington.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, while speaking at the 49th annual convention of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, urged Pakistani American professionals and entrepreneurs to become partners in the country’s economic transformation under the government’s “URAAN Pakistan” initiative.

Addressing Pakistani American physicians, Iqbal proposed establishing telemedicine support panels comprising US-based medical specialists for each of Pakistan’s 60 districts. The initiative would allow doctors serving in remote areas to consult overseas experts through digital platforms, helping improve access to specialist healthcare while promoting knowledge transfer.

He also invited overseas medical professionals to help Pakistan develop artificial intelligence-based healthcare solutions.

During separate meetings with Pakistani-American business leaders, Iqbal invited overseas entrepreneurs and investors to expand investment, facilitate technology transfer and help Pakistani businesses gain greater access to international markets.

He said the government was pursuing an export-led and innovation-driven growth strategy designed to improve competitiveness, create jobs and attract foreign direct investment.

The minister highlighted opportunities in artificial intelligence, digital technologies, renewable energy and climate resilience, saying the Pakistani diaspora’s professional expertise and global business networks could play an important role in supporting Pakistan’s long-term economic development.

Iqbal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the investment climate, ensuring policy continuity and strengthening partnerships with overseas Pakistanis, describing the diaspora as one of Pakistan’s most valuable strategic assets for achieving sustainable economic growth.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026