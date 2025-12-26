E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Hope we can avoid unnecessary politicisation: Ahsan Iqbal on speculation about disruption of his ARY News interview

News Desk Published
Ahsan Iqbal — DawnNewsTV/File
Ahsan Iqbal — DawnNewsTV/File
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Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal reacted to the speculation surrounding the brief disruption of his interview with ARY News’ Waseem Badami the previous night, saying, “I hope we can avoid unnecessary politicisation of this”.

On Thursday night, the minister joined ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, which was being broadcast live, via a video link.

As the minister discussed the matter of talks between the government and the opposition, the conversation was disrupted when a person — not seen in the video — yelled in an aggressive tone, “Shut this”.

Following that, Iqbal’s call was disconnected.

It prompted the host to wonder aloud if Iqbal was alright.

“I hope everything is well. I don’t know what just happened,” he said.

Later, the minister rejoined the programme, confirming that “all was well”.

The incident sparked widespread speculation across social media, with many people suggesting that it was political in nature.

The planning minister, however, clarified on X early today morning that “a brief disruption occurred during a live broadcast when someone nearby, having an argument, was unaware that I was live on air.“

“I rejoined the interview shortly afterward,” he added, calling on people to “avoid unnecessary politicisation of this.”

The minister said this in a reply to a post made by journalist Ajmal Jami, who confirmed that he had spoken to Iqbal after watching the clip of the incident.

“He (Iqbal) said there was a family gathering at his Islamabad residence when children unexpectedly entered his study. He rejoined the show shortly after,” Jami’s post said.

Information Minister Ataullah Tarar also confirmed that he had spoken to Iqbal, stating that “kids came into the study running unexpectedly. All is well, and he has rejoined the show”.

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Ash
Dec 26, 2025 12:58pm
One must accept the reasoning given by honourable minister. He is a man of highest integrity - mashallah.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 26, 2025 02:07pm
'All is well that ends well'............................William Shakespeare, the father of English language.
Recommend 0
K R
Dec 26, 2025 05:07pm
Really ? We only heard a man telling Mr Iqbal to stop doing what he was doing. Did any one hear playing kids ?
Recommend 0
Khan (Islamabad)
Dec 26, 2025 08:02pm
He's absolutely right.
Recommend 0
sajid
Dec 26, 2025 08:17pm
looks like a cover up
Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Dec 26, 2025 08:22pm
Sad at the poor behavioural tone and tenor of the so-called children of Mr. Ahsan Iqbal that aroused fear in his eyes!
Recommend 0
Lamha-e-fikriya
Dec 26, 2025 11:11pm
Bay-khudi Bay-Sabab Nahe Ghalib Kuch To Hay, Jiski Parda-daari Hay
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Dec 27, 2025 01:05am
It never happened before and I hope that this episode will be repeated again in future. What ever the clarification is given by federal planning minister Ahsan Iqbal but the vlogs on Tick Tock is giving altogether a different story.
Recommend 0
Hamid
Dec 27, 2025 01:22am
Idle people will always find a way out to laugh at others. Please focus on something constructive and stop over-politicizing everything!
Recommend 0
Aaliya Honey
Dec 27, 2025 03:01am
@Ash, Great sarcasm. Never heard a child with such a deep voice
Recommend 0

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