E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Balochistan governor Mandokhail says Digital Health Information System will transform healthcare

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published Updated
A file photo of Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail. — APP/File
A file photo of Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail. — APP/File
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QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail has described the launch of the Digital Health Information System (DHIS as a transformative step to revolutionise the province’s healthcare sector.

Speaking at the Third Health Care Leadership Conference in Quetta, Mr Mandokhail said the system will ensure health centres maintain strict records of doctor and paramedic attendance, medicine distribution and facility operations, including labour rooms. “This initiative will set new standards of transparency, accountability and performance across hospitals and basic health units,” Mr Mandokhail said.

For the first time, district health officers and medical superintendents will face direct accountability for their facilities, a move the governor called a historic reform.

He credited Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Health Secretary Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Panizai for their leadership in implementing the system.

Highlighting Balochistan’s vast geography and scattered population, Mandokhail appealed to the United Nations and other international organisations for continued support to ensure marginalised communities are not deprived of basic medical care.

He noted that effective leadership and management are continuous processes required across all sectors, particularly in the province’s remote districts.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026

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