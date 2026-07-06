Mexico-England World Cup match delayed one hour due to storms

England’s World Cup last-16 clash against Mexico has been delayed by one hour due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, FIFA confirmed on Sunday.

The match at the Estadio Azteca will now kick-off at 7:00 pm local time (0100 GMT) after thunder storms and heavy rain lashed the Mexican capital.

“Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed,” FIFA said in a statement.

“The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation.” Mexico’s win over Ecuador in the round of 32 at the Azteca on Tuesday was also delayed by stormy weather.

On Friday FIFA confirmed that it had held discussions about moving the match forward by six hours to avoid potential storms.

However, after consultation with both teams, FIFA said it had ultimately decided to stick with the planned kick-off time.

England will be hoping the sodden conditions damp down the frenzied home support.

Mexico have won all four games at the tournament so far on home soil without even conceding a goal.

El Tri also boast an impressive record at the Azteca, where they have lost just twice in 89 matches.