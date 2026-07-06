E-Paper | July 08, 2026

CM-elect to take oath today as PPP chief Bilawal arrives in Gilgit-Baltistan

Jamil Nagri Published Updated
GB CM-elect Advocate Amjad Hussain, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, IPP Secretary General Mian Khalid Mahmood , PML-N GB President Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman pose for a picture after attending dinner hosted by Amjad Hussain in Gilgit on July 5, 2026. — X/MediaCellPPP
GB CM-elect Advocate Amjad Hussain, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, IPP Secretary General Mian Khalid Mahmood , PML-N GB President Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman pose for a picture after attending dinner hosted by Amjad Hussain in Gilgit on July 5, 2026. — X/MediaCellPPP
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

• Bilawal reaches Gilgit from Skardu after Iran visit to attend CM’s swearing-in ceremony, originally scheduled for July 1
• Plans to decide composition of cabinet

GILGIT: Advocate Amjad Hussain, the chief minister-elect of Gilgit-Baltistan, will take the oath of office on Monday (today) in Chinar Bagh after his July 1 swearing-in ceremony was postponed as his party chairman and ex-foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari went to Iran to attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral.

The PPP chairman returned from Tehran and reached Skardu on Sunday where he was received by Governor Syed Mehdi Shah, CM-elect Hussain and senior PPP leaders before proceeding to Gilgit.

Hussain was elected unopposed as the Leader of the House in GB Assembly on June 22.

According to the PPP chairman’s schedule, he will attend a memorial for the martyrs of the Gilgit-Baltistan War of Indep­endence, where he will also address the gathering.

Later, GB Governor Shah will administer the oath to CM-elect Hussain. The PPP’s central and local leadership, members of the GB Assembly and government officials will attend the ceremony. A large number of party workers are also expected to participate.

Cabinet composition

During his visit, sources said, the PPP chairman would also discuss and decide the composition of the GB cabinet.

The PPP has decided to include the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) in the government as it supported the party’s candidate for the chief minister’s post.

The sources said both parties have agreed to allocate three ministries to the IPP.

The PML-N also supported the PPP’s chief minister candidate under an understanding reached between the central leaderships of the two parties.

Under the agreement, the deputy speaker has been chosen from the PML-N. Besides, the party will also be given the governor’s post as well as the slot of the opposition leader in the GB Assembly.

Re-polling

In another development, the GB Supreme Appellate Court ordered re-polling at Loshi Polling Station in GBA-15 Diamer.

GB Supreme Appellate Court Chief Judge Justice Sardar Muhammad Sha­mim had reserved his verdict on an election petition challenging the GBA-15 result as reflected in Form 47. The petition was filed by JUI-F candidate Waliur Rehman.

Independent candidate Dilpazeer Khan had been declared the returned candidate according to Form 47.

After hearing arguments from both parties and representatives of the Election Commission, the chief judge reserved the decision on Thursday.

On Saturday, the Supreme Appellate Court directed the GB chief election commissioner to immediately announce a fresh schedule and conduct re-polling at the Loshi Thak female polling station in accordance with the law.

The judge also ordered re-polling at eight polling stations in GBA-17 Diamer.

During the hearing of three separate election petitions on Thursday, proceedings in the GBA-9 Skardu case were adjourned till Monday.

Earlier, the chief judge had suspended the election result of independent candidate Dilpazeer Khan from GBA-15 Diamer, who later joined the IPP, as well as the result of PPP candidate Fida Muhammad Nashad from GBA-9 Skardu.

In all three cases, the court directed the concerned authorities to maintain the suspension of the results until its final decisions.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Jamil Nagri is a Gilgit-Baltistan-based correspondent for Dawn with over a decade of experience in journalism. His reporting and feature writing focus on CPEC, climate change, the environment, and adventure tourism. He can be found on X at @jamilnagri.

Jamil Nagri

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe