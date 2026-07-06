Bogie derails near Khanewal station

Dawn

TOBA TEK SINGH: A bogie of the Lahore-Karachi 28-DN Shalimar Express derailed on Sunday near the outer signal of the Khanewal junction railway station.

Sources claimed the accident was caused by a technical fault in the wheels of the bogie. However, railway authorities have ordered an inquiry to find the reasons behind the derailment.

As the train was moving at a slow speed, no one was hurt in the affected compartment. After repairs, the train continued its journey.

ACCIDENT: An 8-year-old girl was allegedly killed after being run over by a speeding van in the Kot Shakir locality of Athara Hazari tehsil of Jhang on Sunday.

According to rescuers, Anam Dildar was crossing the road and due to severe injuries she died on the spot.

Meanwhile, a man was electrocuted in his house located near the Dhollar Chowk in Nankana Sahib.

Rescue 1122 said that Murtaza Ali (38) was switching on an electric air cooler when he touched a live electric wire. As a result, he received an electric shock and died instantly.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026