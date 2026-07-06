E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Man booked for rape, blackmail of minor girl in Bahawalpur

Our Correspondent Published Updated
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BAHAWALPUR: Dhanote police in Lodhran district registered a case against a man for raping a minor girl and blackmailing her with objectionable videos.

According to police, the FIR against the suspect was registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother. According to the complainant, her victim’s daughter had gone to Basti Karim Dad Khan’s Mauza Jamrani Wah to meet her married sisters. During her visit, the suspect raped her and also recorded her naked videos. Later, the suspect used the videos to blackmail the minor girl and frequently raped her.

The complainant contended that her daughter informed her about her ordeal in the presence of her witnesses. Police registered a case against the suspect and launched an investigation.

BLACK DAY: A protest rally in connection with the PPP’s black day under the auspices of PPP Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur chapter was taken out in front of the press club.

The rally, led by PPP metropolitan corporation’s president Malik Imtiaz Channar, was joined by a large number of PPP workers. The rally participants raised slogans against Gen Ziaul Haq and made speeches against his dictatorship that started with the overthrow of the PPP’s government on July 5, 1977.

ACCIDENTS: Three persons suffered serious injuries in a car-motorcycle collision at Bannaywala on Jalalpur Road in Lodhran.

According to 1122 rescue service, a speeding motorcyclist rammed into the rear of a car. Three motorcycle riders, Muhammad Zahid (28), Shafqat Bibi (36) and Shaista Bibi (36), suffered serious injuries and they were shifted to DHQ Hospital, Lodhran, while police took the car driver into custody.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026

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