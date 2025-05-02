A BULLET TRAIN AT ‘PUNJAB SPEED’

GLOBALLY, the benchmark speed for high-speed trains is between 200 and 250 kilometres per hour (kmph), while more advanced bullet trains can travel over 300kmph. The Punjab government, in its quest to run a high-speed train, is looking to redefine these standards.

Last month, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a meeting to discuss a plan to operate a high-speed rail link between Lahore and Rawalpindi.

A working group, comprising Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, Adviser to CM Shahid Tarar, Pakistan Railways (PR) chairman, and chief executive officer, has been formed to evaluate the feasibility of this project.

But experts have told Dawn that even a high-speed train is not feasible — let alone a bullet train — due to three major constraints: dilapidated infrastructure, financing needs and terrain.

Sources in PR told Dawn the operation of a bullet train at the 280km Lahore-Rawalpindi section is a “dream” for the time being, as the railway track between the two major cities of Punjab — and all over Pakistan — is outdated and way past its shelf life.

“It is impossible to operate a bullet train on the outlived rail infrastructure, especially the rail track,” the sources told Dawn, pointing out broader infrastructure constraints.

“We don’t even have the rolling stock (coaches and locomotives, etc) that are compatible with bullet trains,” a senior PR official explained.

Currently, trains can’t travel at a speed of more than 65kph on the existing track between Lahore and Rawalpindi.

“Our premier train, Green Line, reaches from Lahore to Rawalpindi in four and a half hours. Other trains take five and a half hours.”

CM Maryam wants to reduce this time to two hours, according to Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi, who attended last month’s meeting.

According to Mr Abbasi, the chief minister asked about the duration of train journeys between Rawalpindi and Lahore.

“We said they take around four and a half hours. On this, she said she wants to reduce it by two and a half hours.”

The minister said it was impossible to cut the travel time on the existing track.

“However, I said, we can enhance the speed to 100km per hour by spending around Rs40 billion on the upgradation of the existing track.”

Mr Abbasi claimed CM Maryam “principally agreed” to this proposal.

But Riaz Rashid, a mechanical engineer, says that even if the government succeeds in achieving a maximum speed of 150kmph by upgrading the existing track and producing new coaches, it cannot be called a “high-speed train”.

The top speed on railway tracks in Pakistan is not over 100kph, while most express trains’ average speed ranges between 60 and 70kph, according to Mr Rashid, who was a senior engineer for Saudi Arabia’s North-South Rail Project.

Investment

Experts and railway officials told Dawn even a slight improvement in train speeds would require a massive investment.

According to the PR official, a high-speed train can be operated once the entire existing infrastructure is modernised.

Another senior official of PR said the cost incurred on a state-of-the-art bullet/high-speed train system in Europe is up to $50m per kilometre. This included new coaches, locomotives, brake vans, railway track with fencing, signaling system and human resources, etc.

He estimated that replacing the existing railway system would cost around $12 to $14bn.

A low-cost option would be to upgrade the existing system.

The PR official explained that the upgradation of the existing track may help increase speed but even then, running high-speed or bullet trains, which generally operate with a speed of 180 to over 300kph, is not possible.

Mr Abbasi, the railways minister, said at the meeting with the CM, presented its working regarding the operation of high-speed trains capable of going at 160kph with modern coaches, locomotives, railway track, fencing, etc.

That project is estimated to cost around Rs400bn, according to the minister.

He said a conversation had been held with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, “who had asked us to submit the Rs400bn plan in this regard”.

“We will complete the work in this regard soon and discuss with the PM.”

Terrain

Independent experts believe that running a high-speed train between Lahore and Rawalpindi is a herculean task, something that would take years to complete.

It may take up to seven years if the government starts work today on war-footings with thousands of labourers and engineers, experts told Dawn.

Mr Rashid, the mechanical engineer, said a train with a speed of 250kph is considered high-speed and it requires special infrastructure to operate — track, rolling stock, signaling systems, etc.

He added such a system is not even available in India which has been building infrastructure for high-speed trains since 2016/17.

He also pointed out that the terrain between Lahore and Rawalpindi is not suitable for operating a high-speed train.

The rail route between the two cities is not straight. It is uneven and curves at various spots. There are also some areas with hilly terrain.

The route also has three bridges over Chenab, Ravi and Jhelum river and at least eight canal culverts.

Mr Rashid said a high-speed train between the two cities would require a straight railway track of special gauge, like the Lahore Orange Line Train, besides modern coaches and allied systems. He estimated that this would cost up to $15bn.

India is building elevated infrastructure due to the non-feasibility of the ground infrastructure.

Habibul Haq Randhawa, a former chief engineer of the Lahore Develo­pment Authority , said even if the government secured the funding to operate the train, there would still be a number of constraints.

He said that to encourage people to switch to trains, the government will also have to cut travel time to Lahore railway station from various residential areas, which currently take 40 to 90 minutes.

