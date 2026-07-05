E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Military pensions

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LOWER-rank retired personnel of the armed forces whose monthly pensions are less than Rs80,000 are facing financial difficulties. Unlike civilian government employees who continue in service till at least superannuation, armed forces personnel are often compelled to retire much earlier, sometimes between the ages of 35 and 50 years, after dedicating their prime years to national service. At the time of retirement, many lack alternative skills or career pathways required for employment, leaving them financially vulnerable for the rest of their lives.

With the continuous rise in inflation and the steep increase in the prices of essential commodities, the actual value of pensions has significantly eroded. Those receiving lower pensions are now struggling to meet even basic household expenses. Many are forced to take up low-paid informal work as security guards or watchmen.

It is now imperative that the government should consider increasing the pensions for all retirees receiving less than Rs80,000 per month by 100 per cent. Such an ad-justment is justified in view of inflation.

Ghulam Mujtaba
Rawalpindi

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026

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