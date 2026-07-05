E-Paper | July 09, 2026

China launches coast guard patrol east of Taiwan

Reuters Published
This file photo shows a Chinese Coast Guard vessel in the waters of Kinmen. — AFP/File
This file photo shows a Chinese Coast Guard vessel in the waters of Kinmen. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

BEIJING: China said on Saturday it had launched a new coast guard patrol east of Taiwan, drawing a sharp response from Taipei after a task force last month off the island’s coast caused alarm in some Western capitals.

China’s military operates almost daily around Taiwan, which Beijing views as its own territory. But China has begun using its coast guard to enforce its territorial claims in what Taiwan calls “lawfare” to claim a legal basis for Chinese actions.

The fleet will conduct “law enforcement patrols” in the area, China’s Coast Guard said in a statement, adding it would strengthen such patrols. The coast guard will “firmly safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests”, it added.

Taiwan’s government condemned the new patrol, saying it was an “illegal expansion of power in violation of international law and a disruption of regional stability”.

“The Chinese communists have no sovereignty or related rights in the waters east of Taiwan, have no jurisdiction over these waters, and none of its official vessels have any law-enforcement authority there,” the Mainland Affairs Council, which makes Taiwan’s China policy, said in a statement.

Taiwan’s Coast Guard said it was tracking two Chinese ships and had prepositioned two of its own to sail alongside and monitor them. As of mid-morning the two Chinese ships were 54 nautical miles east of Taiwan’s Hualien, home to a major air base, but outside of restricted waters, it said in a statement.

Taiwan’s Coast Guard will “continue to employ all necessary measures to forcefully expel Chinese vessels harassing our waters, steadfastly defend national sovereignty, and ensure the security of our maritime domains”.

This is the second time in roughly a month that China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has sent coast guard ships into the waters off Taiwan’s east coast. It risks escalating a diplomatic dispute that has drawn in the US, France, Germany and Britain.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
World

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe