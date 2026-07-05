Brain drain among the young is surely not without a reason

THERE are many reasons because of which young educated people are leaving the country, with unemployment being the most dominant factor. According to international standards, the unemployment rate of illiterate people should be greater than literate people, but in Pakistan it is just the opposite. Besides, the economic conditions are so harsh that even employed individuals feel disheartened due to low wages, and plan to move abroad.

There is a general perception among the young professionals that they are held captive by a system the main features of which are nepotism, favouritism and corruption. While there is no doubt that such negative tendencies do exist in society, there is another side to the equation; the herd mentality which makes the young opt for degrees in specific fields trending at the time of admission rather than focusing on gaps in the job market. The situation can be improved a great deal by guiding young people away from such trends.

Besides, the government should develop platforms that provide skills to educated people not related to their own fields, but in line with market demands. The Digital Learning and Skills Enrichment Initiative (DESEI) by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is a decent project, providing subsidised and free computer skills to undergraduates and graduates in leading universities.

Every year, more than 90,000 educated people leave the country. This is a serious issue. As they move, they also carry with them Pakistan’s chance to become a developed and successful country.

Amna Sajid

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026