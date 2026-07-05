E-Paper | July 09, 2026

A NEGLECTED SPORT

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A NEGLECTED SPORT: Although cricket remains the most popular sport in Pakistan, football is gaining increasing popularity. Teh young in Pakistan do possess significant talent, but scarcity of state-provided facilities keeps this potential untapped. While football requires minimal equipment to play, adequate funds are not allocated. Poor administration, inadequate infrastructure and the lack of professional leagues further compound the challenges faced by footballers. Focusing on only one sport while sidelining others reflects a rather short-sighted approach towards development of sports. Football has the potential to become a sport that brings honour to Pakistan on the global stage.

Saba Ali
Turbat

LOSING THE GREEN COVER: Rising temperatures in Dadu have become a serious concern. In May this year, the temperature surpassed 50°C in some areas. One major cause of the increasing heat is the continuous cutting of trees and the reduction of green spaces. Trees help lower temperatures, improve air quality and protect the environment. Unfortunately, large-scale tree cutting is making the weather hotter and creating difficulties for the local people. The authorities should launch a massive tree-plantation campaign across the district. Protecting trees is essential for our environment as they keep things cool.

Abdul Rauf Rustamani
Wahi Pandhi

ANIMAL PROTECTION: This is with reference to the article ‘Guardians or Captors’ (June 28) by a former Supreme Court justice. It is indeed inhumane to keep animals confined in cages merely for our own pleasure. However, it is heartening to note that the Islamabad High Court, led by the said justice, took notice of the matter and set free an elephant, named Kaavan, along with 873 other animals confined in the Murghazar Zoo. The animals were returned to their natural habitats. It is time the zoos were either closed or transformed into natural, suitable environments for animals.

Moin Mohajir
Karachi

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026

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