KP CM declares zero tolerance for terrorism, narcotics

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Saturday directed authorities to pursue a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and narcotics in the province and said that”coordinated and indiscriminate actions” should be taken across Malakand Division to ensure a safe and secure environment for people.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting held here to review the security situation, development portfolio, governance and service delivery in Malakand Division, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Officials briefed participants on the prevailing security situation, ongoing development initiatives, governance performance and the delivery of public services across the division.

The chief minister directed the police to expedite and conclude investigations into attacks on parliamentarians in Malakand.

He said that the protection of the people’s lives and property remained the government’s foremost priority, so all necessary measures should be undertaken on an urgent basis to ensure public safety and security.

Mr Afridi said that the KP police and the counter-terrorism department were being strengthened through the provision of modern weapons and equipment to enhance their operational capabilities and improve the overall security in the province.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026