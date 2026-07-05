Rwanda marks 32nd Liberation Day

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik, Senator Talha Mahmood, High Commissioner of Rwanda Harerimana Fatou and others cut the cake during a reception on Rwanda National Liberation Day on Saturday. — White Star

ISLAMABAD: The 32nd Liberation Day of the Republic of Rwanda was celebrated in Islamabad on Saturday evening at a ceremony attended by dignitaries, including a federal minister, diplomats and members of the community.

The event commemorated Rwanda’s liberation in 1994, marking the end of the Genocide against the Tutsi and honouring those who sacrificed their lives to restore peace.

Speaking on the occasion, Rwanda’s High Commissioner, Harerimana Fatou, paid tribute to the soldiers of the Rwanda Patriotic Army for their courage and dedication during the struggle. She said the country had since undergone a remarkable transformation under the leadership of President Paul Kagame, emerging as a growing hub for innovation and development in Africa.

She highlighted Rwanda’s progress in economic growth, tourism, infrastructure, healthcare and technology. The country has recently launched 5G services and is planning further advancements in digital innovation.

“It has also made strides in healthcare, with over 90pc of the population covered by health insurance, and is positioning itself as a leader in vaccine production,” Harerimana Fatou told the guests, who congratulated her on the occasion.

She said Kigali had developed into a regional conference hub, supported by modern infrastructure and ongoing projects, including a major international airport. Rwanda has also gained recognition for promoting gender equality, with women holding a majority in parliament.

The ceremony also underscored the strong bilateral relations between Rwanda and Pakistan, based on mutual respect and cooperation in areas such as trade, education and peacekeeping initiatives. The role of the Pakistani diaspora in strengthening bilateral ties was also appreciated.

The high commissioner thanked the organisers, partners and participants for making the celebration meaningful.

Speaking as the chief guest, Barrister Aqeel Malik, Adviser on Law and Justice at the Ministry of Law and Justice, said Rwanda’s Liberation Day, locally known as Kwibohora, marked not only the end of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi but also the beginning of the country’s journey towards unity, peace and development.

He said the day honoured the courage of those who restored security and celebrated Rwanda’s progress over the past three decades in governance, healthcare, education and innovation.

Mr Malik said Pakistan and Rwanda enjoy strong bilateral relations based on mutual respect and cooperation in areas including trade, defence and education, while also working closely at international forums to promote peace and sustainable development.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026