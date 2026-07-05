Unhealthy meat destroyed

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Food Authority destroyed 1,300-kg of unhealthy meat from two vehicles near the motorway interchange, and handed over the two suspects to police and took the vehicles into their custody.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Food Authority, the operation was carried out on a tip-off. After inspecting the meat, the veterinary doctor present at the spot declared it as harmful to human health, after which all the meat was destroyed in accordance with food safety laws.

He said that according to initial investigations, this meat was being supplied to Rawalpindi from Jhang district.

Two separate cases were registered against the suspects in the relevant police station, while further legal action is underway.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026