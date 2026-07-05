E-Paper | July 09, 2026

New Pindi BISE chairman appointed

Aamir Yasin Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

RAWALPINDI: After nine months, the Punjab government appointed a permanent chairman for the Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

According to the notification, Iqbal Mehmood, Principal (BS-20), Government Graduate College, Abdullah Pur, Faisalabad, is transferred and posted as chairperson, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi, on a deputation basis, for a period of 18 months.

Currently, the divisional commissioner has been running the affairs of BISE Rawalpindi since October 18, as the last permanent chairman, Muhammad Adnan Khan, vacated his post after completing his three-year term, leaving the seat vacant.

On the other hand, the Punjab government also appointed chairmen of eight other boards of the province.

Further, all the appointed chairpersons of boards shall be entitled to draw a special “chairman BISE allowance” equal to one initial basic pay and scale, as approved by the provincial Cabinet.

According to BISE Rawalpindi spokesman, Principal of Government Graduate College, Abdullahpur, Faisalabad, Professor Dr Iqbal Mahmood, formally assumed charge of his post as chairman of the BISE Rawalpindi.

After assuming charge, he held an informal meeting with the officials of the board, in which he was apprised of various departments of the board, administrative affairs and ongoing reform initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman expressed his resolve that the Education Board Rawalpindi would be made compatible with modern requirements, a more active, transparent and student-friendly institution so that the public’s confidence in the examination system would be further strengthened.

He also reiterated the commitment that all available resources will be utilised to further improve the overall performance of the board, make the administrative system effective and provide timely facilities to students and parents.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Aamir Yasin is a Dawn staff correspondent based in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, covering political, social, cultural, and civic issues.

Aamir Yasin

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe