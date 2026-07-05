New Pindi BISE chairman appointed

RAWALPINDI: After nine months, the Punjab government appointed a permanent chairman for the Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

According to the notification, Iqbal Mehmood, Principal (BS-20), Government Graduate College, Abdullah Pur, Faisalabad, is transferred and posted as chairperson, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi, on a deputation basis, for a period of 18 months.

Currently, the divisional commissioner has been running the affairs of BISE Rawalpindi since October 18, as the last permanent chairman, Muhammad Adnan Khan, vacated his post after completing his three-year term, leaving the seat vacant.

On the other hand, the Punjab government also appointed chairmen of eight other boards of the province.

Further, all the appointed chairpersons of boards shall be entitled to draw a special “chairman BISE allowance” equal to one initial basic pay and scale, as approved by the provincial Cabinet.

According to BISE Rawalpindi spokesman, Principal of Government Graduate College, Abdullahpur, Faisalabad, Professor Dr Iqbal Mahmood, formally assumed charge of his post as chairman of the BISE Rawalpindi.

After assuming charge, he held an informal meeting with the officials of the board, in which he was apprised of various departments of the board, administrative affairs and ongoing reform initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman expressed his resolve that the Education Board Rawalpindi would be made compatible with modern requirements, a more active, transparent and student-friendly institution so that the public’s confidence in the examination system would be further strengthened.

He also reiterated the commitment that all available resources will be utilised to further improve the overall performance of the board, make the administrative system effective and provide timely facilities to students and parents.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026