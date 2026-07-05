Drap sets Oct 1 as cut off date to start barcode system, auto-disable syringes

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) has set October 1 as the cut off date to launch barcode system to stop the sale of counterfeit, expired medicines and to eradicate black marketing.

Moreover as reuse of syringes has become reason for spread of HIV, the authority has decided to discontinue 10cc re-useable syringes from January 1, 2027.

The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) North has welcomed decisions saying that both measures reflect a shared commitment between the regulator and industry to patient safety, supply chain transparency and the elimination of counterfeit and substandard medicines from the market.

It is worth mentioning that the initial proposal to introduce ‘barcode system’ was floated in 2015 and approved by the federal cabinet in 2017 but due to bureaucratic hurdles it could not be implemented. This year, after a scandal in which it was revealed that the HIV was being spread due to re-useable syringes, Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal took notice and announced that the process of introducing auto-disable or self-destructive syringes be expedited.

He also announced that the bar code system will also be introduced at the earliest.

The system will make it possible to track the movement of medicines and recall them in case of any complaint. Because of the new system, buyers with smartphones will be able to verify the medicines and their prices.

As per the project, pharmaceutical companies will have to print a barcode on the packets of medicines.

A barcode is a similar code which is printed on the products to identify the price of item in departmental stores.

However, the code, which will be printed on the packets of medicines, will be two-dimensional as compared to single-dimensional codes which are printed on the goods in departmental stores.

“Buyers will get information about the name of the product, maker’s name, batch number, expiry date and price of the product. They will be able to verify the drug. Software will not identify the bar code of the spurious medicine, so it will become possible for both owners of medical stores and buyers to ensure the purchase of genuine drugs,” an official of the health ministry said.

“Sometimes, because of some complaints, like mixing of some unwanted chemical in the drug or complaint of fungus, it will become easy for the companies to track the movement of the medicine and recall it,” he added.

Chief Executive Officer Drap Dr Obaidullah Malik, while talking to Dawn, confirmed that the barcode system will be introduced from October 1.

“2cc and 5cc reusable syringes are already banned in Pakistan and now it has been decided that the 10cc re-useable syringes will be replaced with auto-disable (AD) or self-destructive syringes from January 1, 2027,” he said.

Chairman PPMA North Usman Shaukat, while talking to Dawn, said: “The association welcomes Drap’s decisions to implement the 2D barcode and serialisation system from October 1 and to phase out reusable 10cc syringes from January 1, 2027. Both measures reflect a shared commitment between the regulator and industry to patient safety, supply chain transparency and the elimination of counterfeit and substandard medicines from the market.”

“The pharmaceutical industry has consistently supported track-and-trace as the single most effective tool against spurious drugs. A barcode on every pack means a patient anywhere in Pakistan can verify what they are buying, and manufacturers can trace and recall products with precision. This protects both public health and the credibility of Pakistani pharma in export markets, where serialisation is already a prerequisite,” he added.

On the discontinuation of reusable syringes, Usman Shaukat added: “The reuse of syringes has been directly linked to repeated HIV and hepatitis outbreaks in the country. Transitioning to auto-disable and safety-engineered syringes is not a regulatory burden — it is a moral obligation. The industry stands ready to support this shift.”

At the same time, the association urges Drap to ensure the transition is practical and disruption-free.

“We ask the authority to work with industry on three fronts: first, technical facilitation and phased enforcement for SME manufacturers still upgrading packaging lines for serialisation; second, incentives and duty relief on machinery and raw materials needed for local production of auto-disable syringes, so we substitute imports rather than create new ones; and third, a clear communication plan so hospitals, distributors and retailers face no supply gaps during the changeover.”

“Regulation succeeds when regulator and industry move together. PPMA North will remain a constructive partner in implementing these reforms,” the chairman added.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026