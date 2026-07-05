Summer school fest concludes at IMCG

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) Tarlai celebrated conclusion of Summer School & Fiesta 2026 with a vibrant closing ceremony. The event marked the culmination of two weeks of learning, creativity and skill development in female students.

The programme was organised under the umbrella of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Summer Fiesta 2026, an initiative aimed at promoting experiential learning and nurturing students’ talents during the summer break, says a press release.

Principal IMCG Tarlai Kausar Parveen warmly welcomed the guests, faculty members, parents, members of the school management committee and principals from other institutions of the Nilore Sector, expressing gratitude for their continued support in making the initiative a remarkable success. The closing ceremony was attended by Area Education Officer Nilore Dr Khalid Mahmood Nilore as the chief guest, the press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mahmood appreciated the college administration for organising the summer school fiesta that reflected FDE’s commitment to quality education and holistic student development.

During the two-week programme, 1,650 students participated in 12 specialised courses designed to strengthen communication skills, digital literacy, creativity and vocational competencies.

Registration and participation for all courses were completely free of cost, enabling students from diverse backgrounds to benefit from quality learning opportunities during the summer vacations.

The courses included Spoken English, Canva and Digital Marketing, Sketching and Canvas Painting, Creative Mehndi and Nail Art, Crochet Work, Hand Embroidery, Culinary Arts, Calligraphy, Qirat and Tajweed among others. Dr Mahmood distributed certificates among the participating students and resource persons in recognition of their dedication and commitment and making this initiative successful.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026