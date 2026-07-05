E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Passport home delivery service launched

Bakhtawar Mian Published
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ISLAMABAD: In a major step towards enhancing citizen convenience and modernizing public service delivery, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) has partnered with TCS to launch a nationwide secure home delivery service for passports.

The initiative, “Passport Aapki Dehleez Par” allows citizens to receive travel documents at their preferred address, eliminating return visits to regional centres and streamlining the distribution process. The service was formally launched at a meeting held at the headquarters of the directorate general.

Hassan Raza Leghari, Chief Executive Officer TCS, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting digital governance and citizen-centric public services. 

“TCS is proud to partner with the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports in delivering an essential public service directly to citizens’ doorsteps,” he said.

“Passports are highly confidential and important documents, and leveraging our nationwide logistics network and service excellence, we are committed to ensuring every passport reaches its recipient safely, securely, and on time,” he said.

The meeting focused on collaborative initiatives to further modernise passport services, improve operational efficiency and enhance the overall citizen experience. Discussions also covered TCS’s role as the directorate’s official logistics partner and the robust mechanisms in place to ensure the secure, reliable and timely delivery of passports across Pakistan.

Mohammad Ali Randhawa, Director General Immigration and Passports, stated: “The launch of the passport at your doorstep service reflects our commitment to making passport services more accessible, convenient and efficient for citizens.”

By delivering passports directly to applicants’ homes, “we are reducing unnecessary visits to passport offices while ensuring a secure and seamless collection process.”

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026

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Bakhtawar Mian is a Dawn reporter based in Islamabad with over 27 years of experience in journalism. He covers social issues and handles special assignments for the publication.

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