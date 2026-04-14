E-Paper | July 20, 2026

China’s Xi calls for more robust, dynamic ties with Arab world

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Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a more robust and dynamic partnership between China and the Arab world as the world undergoes unprecedented changes, Reuters reports.

Greater coordination and cooperation are needed as human society faces the choices of peace and war, as well as unity and confrontation, Xi told the visiting crown prince of Abu Dhabi, according to a media pool report.

The visit by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan comes at a time of acute tension in the Gulf after weekend talks between Washington and Tehran failed to reach a deal to end the weeks-long war in Iran.

China’s President Xi Jinping and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed AI Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, attend a meeting at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing on April 14, 2026. — Pool via Reuters
China’s President Xi Jinping and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed AI Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, attend a meeting at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing on April 14, 2026. — Pool via Reuters
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