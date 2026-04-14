Christian community demands end to child marriages, forced conversion

KARACHI: Extremely hurt over the Federal Constitutional Court’s (FCC) recent ruling in the Maria Shahbaz case that upheld the 13-year-old girl’s marriage to her abductor, members of the Christian community turned up in big numbers on the grounds of the St Patrick’s Cathedral on Monday and protest against the judgement.

The participants gathered on the call of the Catholic Archdiocese of Karachi in collaboration with the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace.

They carried messages on cardboard placards cut out in the shape of hands, which they held up for everyone to read. ‘Stop forced conversion’, ‘Masihi Bachiyon Ko Insaaf Do’, ‘Stop child marriage’, ‘Child marriage is a crime’ and ‘Stop religious discrimination’.

The Archbishop of Karachi Benny Mario Travas said that the Christian community is disturbed by the judgement and the big gathering at the protest is reflective of this.

He said that as a Christian, when he looks at the life of Jesus Christ, it is clear that he cared for vulnerable people. “As Christians, we are a minority community. Many of us are living in poor economic conditions, which make them vulnerable people. Money and gifts can turn them into victims of their poverty,” he pointed out.

“We need to look into the economic situations of the vulnerable people in our community and think of ways to empower them. The first solution which comes to mind here is education. So even if the law doesn’t support us, we need to support each other,” he said.

He added that while the judgement in the Maria Shahbaz case is not an act but a ruling, it is important for lawyers and advocates to not let it become a precedent. “I also request for this decision to be reviewed,” he added.

Earlier, Kashif Anthony, coordinator of Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace, said that besides the reverend fathers, deacons, religious brothers and sisters, he was also thankful to the social activists and other people from the civil society standing with the Christian community at the protest.

“None of us can tolerate injustice, especially the injustice done to our little girls,” he said. “The issue of underage marriages and forced conversion is not only faced by the Christian community but by other minorities also. Therefore, we all stand united against such injustices,” he added.

Civil society activist Safina Javed, Senior Christian advocate and president of the Jamat-i-Islami Minority Wing Younus S. Khan, social activist Zahid Farooq and MPA Rooma Mushtaq Matto also condemned the ruling.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026