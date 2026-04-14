Province-wide anti-polio campaign targeting 10.6m children begins in Sindh

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah administers polio drops to a child.—Online

KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday launched a week-long, province-wide anti-polio campaign aimed at vaccinating over 10.6 million children under the age of five and stressed the urgent need for coordinated efforts to eradicate the virus.

Launching the drive at the Government Boys Secondary School in Khayaban-i-Shujaat, Defence, the CM administered polio drops to children.

The ceremony was attended by Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Sindh IG Javed Alam Odho, Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi, Secretary School Education Zahid Abbasi, Adl IG Karachi Azad Khan, Health Secretary Tahir Sangi, and In-charge Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication Shehryar Gul, along with senior police officials and others.

The drive, running from April 13 to 19, aims to vaccinate over 10.6 million children under the age of five across Sindh. In addition, Vitamin A supplements will be administered to approximately 9.4 million children to boost immunity and improve overall health outcomes.

CM Murad urges parents to cooperate with polio workers

Highlighting the scale of the initiative, the chief minister said that more than 83,000 trained frontline workers will conduct door-to-door visits to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated. To ensure the safety of teams, over 24,000 security personnel have been deployed, including more than 2,400 female police officers assigned to support and protect polio workers.

“These comprehensive measures reflect our strong commitment to safeguarding both our children and the frontline workforce,” said the CM, urging parents to cooperate fully with vaccination teams.

The chief minister noted that Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only two countries where polio persists, stressing the urgency of sustained national efforts to eliminate the virus.

He said that Pakistan reported 74 polio cases in 2024 and 31 cases in 2025, while Sindh recorded nine cases in 2025, with nearly 80 per cent of environmental samples testing positive for the virus.

He added that significant progress has been made in 2026, with environmental positivity rates declining to 24pc and only one case reported so far from Sujawal.

“We are closely monitoring the affected child, and thankfully, no disability has occurred,” he said, adding that the government remains committed to ensuring full recovery and preventing further transmission.

The CM emphasised that repeated vaccination campaigns are essential to build immunity among children and eliminate the virus permanently. He reiterated that the polio vaccine is safe, effective and certified by the World Health Organisation. Appealing to all segments of society, he called on parents, school administrations, media, religious scholars and civil society to play their role in supporting the campaign.

He urged the media to promote awareness and counter misinformation, while encouraging religious and community leaders to advocate vaccination.

He reiterated that eliminating polio is vital for the country’s future and called for collective action to ensure that every child receives life-saving vaccination, paving the way for a polio-free Pakistan.

In his interaction with the media at the inauguration ceremony, the chief minister highlighted broader national and international developments, linking effective governance and diplomacy with public welfare initiatives such as the anti-polio campaign.

Referring to recent diplomatic engagements, he noted that both Iran and the United States had demonstrated trust in Pakistan’s leadership by engaging with Islamabad.

Praising the efforts of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the chief minister said that despite holding no official government office, Mr Bhutto-Zardari remained fully active on diplomatic and public fronts.

The chief minister also addressed political criticism, stating that opposition reactions often reflect the effectiveness of the government’s work. “If we were performing poorly, our opponents would be satisfied. Their criticism indicates that meaningful work is being done,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026