E-Paper | July 20, 2026

ELECTRIC BIKES

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ELECTRIC BIKES: The Balochistan government has taken a good step towards green transition by introducing subsidised electric bikes for students, professionals and women. Transition to electric bikes is also significant, given the surge in petrol prices due to regional instability. However, the government has not yet presented a roadmap for after-sales service, availability of spare parts and opening of workshops for these electric bikes. These facilities are essential for the sustainability of the initiative. The government should plan these things out instead of limiting itself to mere distribution of electric bikes.

Imran Khan
Quetta

DRIVE-IN CINEMAS: The Sindh government’s initiative to revive drive-in cinemas in Karachi is a step in the right direction. For decades, leisure spaces for the people of Karachi have been shrinking, often leaving them with limited choices outside of crowded malls and restaurants. Reviving the open-air, drive-in theatre culture offers a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern recreation. It provides a safe, comfortable and controlled environment for families to gather and enjoy cinema under the stars. The government must focus on accessibility and affordability. Ticket pricing should be kept at a reasonable level. Furthermore, selection of accessible venues, smooth traffic management, and proper security protocols will also be vital.

Khateeba Moazzam
Karachi

WATER CRISIS: Access to clean drinking water is a daily struggle for people in Balochistan. In many districts, women and children still travel long distances to collect water for daily use. The crisis has worsened in recent years as groundwater levels have been falling by up to four feet every year. Reports also show that in many areas of the province, water has to be extracted from depths of up to 1,000 feet. This is a serious public concern. The government should expand water storage projects, improve supply systems and control excessive groundwater use before the situation exacerbates.

Rahmeen Nouman
Lahore

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

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