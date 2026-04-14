Man, two minor sons drown in Ravi

NAROWAL: A father and his two sons drowned while swimming in the river Ravi at Kala Khatai Road siphon near Sheikhupura on Monday.

A spokesperson for Sheikhupura Rescue 1122 says that Shahbaz (36), along with his sons, Azhar (14) and Mudassar (13), and his wife, had gone to the river bank for recreation.

Rescue and Safety Officer Syed Waqarul Hassan said, quoting Shahbaz’s wife, who witnessed the incident, that first Mudassar went into deep water and started drowning.

She added that Shahbaz and Azhar drowned, while saving Mudassar.

On being informed of the incident by locals, Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and launched a search operation.

The spokesperson says that finally, after a four-hour long hectic search, the rescuers retrieved the three bodies from the river, using modern gadgets.

The Rescue 1122 completed legal proceedings and handed over the bodies to the relatives of the deceased persons. Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026