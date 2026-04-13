No timeframe given by Trump on possible end of Iran war

In response to a question about a possible timetable to end the war, US President Donald Trump has replied in the negative.

“It’s going on; right now there’s no fighting, we have a blockade [and] they’re (Iran) doing no business,” Trump says. “And we’re going to keep it that way.”

The US president has reiterated his claim that Tehran’s navy, air force, air defences and leadership have been eliminated.

To another question about his earlier threat to destroy Iran’s “whole civilisation” and whether it still stands, Trump has responded: “I don’t want to comment on that, but it won’t be pleasant for them.”