E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Australia appoints woman to lead its army for the first time

Reuters Published
Newly appointed Chief of Army Lieutenant General Susan Coyle poses for photographers after a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia on April 13, 2026. — AAP Image via Reuters
Newly appointed Chief of Army Lieutenant General Susan Coyle poses for photographers after a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia on April 13, 2026. — AAP Image via Reuters
Newly appointed Chief of Army Lt Gen Susan Coyle, Deputy PM Richard Marles, PM Anthony Albanese, newly appointed Chief of the Defence Force (CDF) Vice Admiral Mark Hammond and newly appointed Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Matthew Buckley pose for photographers after a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia on April 13, 2026. — AAP Image via Reuters
Newly appointed Chief of Army Lt Gen Susan Coyle, Deputy PM Richard Marles, PM Anthony Albanese, newly appointed Chief of the Defence Force (CDF) Vice Admiral Mark Hammond and newly appointed Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Matthew Buckley pose for photographers after a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia on April 13, 2026. — AAP Image via Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Australia on Monday said a woman would lead its army for the first time in history, as part of a reshuffle of the country’s defence force leadership.

Lieutenant General Susan Coyle, the current chief of joint capabilities, will become chief of army in July, the government said in a statement. She will replace Lieutenant General Simon Stuart.

Coyle’s appointment comes as Australia’s military seeks to boost the number of female officers in its ranks. It faces a wave of allegations of systematic sexual harassment and discrimination.

“From July, we will have the first ever female chief of army in the Australian Army’s 125-year history,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

Defence Minister Richard Marles called Coyle’s appointment a “deeply historic moment”. “As Susan said to me, you cannot be what you cannot see,” he said.

“Susan’s achievement will be deeply significant to women who are serving in the Australian Defence Force today and women who are thinking about serving in the Australian Defence Force in the future.”

Coyle, 55, enlisted in the military in 1987 and has held a number of senior command roles. She will be the first woman to lead any service branch of the military, Marles said.

Women currently make up around 21 per cent of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and 18.5pc of senior leadership roles. The ADF has set a target of 25pc of overall participation for women by 2030.

Last October, a class action lawsuit was filed against the ADF alleging it failed to protect thousands of female officers from systematic sexual assault, harassment and discrimination.

The government on Monday also appointed Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, the current chief of the navy, as the head of the ADF, succeeding Admiral David Johnston.

The current deputy chief of navy, Rear Admiral Matthew Buckley, will replace Hammond as head of the branch.

World

Read more

Syed A. Mateen
Apr 13, 2026 02:28pm
Heartiest congtatulations to Lieutenant General Susan Coyle on becoming Chief of Army of Australia. Women are excelling in every field throughout the world and promotion of Lieutenant General Susan Coyle as Chief of Army of Australia, though it is a rare case in the history of the armies of the world, but it has set an example that a woman can also lead Army. Hopefully, one day she will also come to meet our Chief of the Army which will boost moral of Pakistani women working for Pakistan Army.
Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Apr 13, 2026 03:03pm
Congrats to a new Army Chief of Australia and I wish her good luck and all success in future.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe