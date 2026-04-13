E-Paper | July 19, 2026

‘AI, IT education must begin at primary level’: Balochistan Board of Investment

Muhammad Akbar Notezai Published
This photo taken on November 13, 2024 shows students attending a class in Islamabad, Jan 2025.— AFP/File
This photo taken on November 13, 2024 shows students attending a class in Islamabad, Jan 2025.— AFP/File
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QUETTA: Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment (BBOI) Bilal Khan Kakar on Sunday urged public and private educational institutions to move beyond basic learning and embrace innovation, artificial intelligence (AI) and information technology (IT).

He stressed that students in Balochistan must be nurtured with confidence during their schooling so they can engage effectively on any issue.

Mr Kakar expressed these views while speaking at a programme organised by New Grand Trades Balochistan at the Quetta Press Club.

He said that while participants were briefed on educational matters, there was an urgent need to reform the curriculum to align it with modern requirements.

He emphasised that AI and IT education should be introduced at the primary level to build students’ confidence and self-esteem.

“Even after reaching the age of 30 and completing their education, many of our people lack the confidence to speak at public forums or engage with others,” he said. “We must empower our youth to become confident citizens. There is no lack of talent in Balochistan; the need is to provide facilities and resources in line with modern requirements.”

He added that while private institutions focus on building student confidence to sustain their performance, similar standards must be adopted in government schools to ensure all students are well-versed in modern skills.

Mr Kakar assured that the government would consider proposals from private educational institutions aimed at improving students’ prospects.

Earlier, New Grand Trades Balochistan CEO Sonia Iram briefed participants on the project’s objectives.

She said the initiative aimed to enhance the professional capacity and skills of youth in modern technology, AI and IT.

“The ultimate goal is to provide the next generation with opportunities to thrive by utilising the latest technological advancements through educational institutions,” she added.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

Pakistan

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