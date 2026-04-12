FM Dar stresses importance to adhere ceasefire commitments by all parties in call with Saudi FM: FO

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has stressed the importance of all parties adhering to their ceasefire commitments in a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart, the Foreign Office says.

In a statement, the FO says, “FM Dar spoke today with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. During the call, FM Dar shared developments regarding the Islamabad Talks, it says.

“He stressed the importance of all parties adhering to their ceasefire commitments.”

“Underscoring Pakistan’s role in facilitating the dialogue, he reaffirmed the resolve to continue supporting all diplomatic efforts and sustain dialogue to promote peace and stability in the region and beyond,” the statement says.