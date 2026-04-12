CROSSWORD CLUE: I am surprised that ‘Israel’ is used as a crossword clue in Dawn. Israel is not diplomatically recognised by Pakistan, and, yet, the word is often used as a clue for the crossword on the Metropolitan Leisure page. This is neither understandable nor acceptable. There is no shortage of acceptable words in the dictionary that can be used by newspapers published in Pakistan.

Suha Kamil

Karachi

SUBSIDY FOR FILERS: Linking all government subsidy payments to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) filing system can bring relief to the middle-class segment. Filers, falling in lower taxable slabs, should be given subsidies, such as fuel quota, refunds, rewards etc. This would be a great way to expand the tax net and curb the largely undocumented economy that has been hindering the crucial tax collection efforts.

Abdul Rafay Chachar

Ghotki

PAKISTANI PORTS: The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and security concerns in Arab countries have put the ports at Karachi and Gwadar in the limelight. Gwadar’s strategic location makes it an important trans-shipment hub. Karachi is already experiencing a surge in activity. This is surely an opportunity to develop Gwadar and Karachi as central ports to connect the world. Developing these ports can boost Pakistan’s economy, create jobs and attract investment. Benefitting from its strategic location, Pakistani ports can connect Asia, Africa and Europe, solidi- fying its position as a regional trade hub.

Abdul Moez

Lahore

DENGUE CASES: Due to recent rains, there has been an alarming rise in dengue cases in Turbat and its surrounding areas. According to reports, more than five such cases are being registered every day. Many local people still cannot access proper treatment and medicines. An immediate anti-dengue spray campaign needs to be initiated in and around Turbat.

Iqra Mohammad Jan

Turbat

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026