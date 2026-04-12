E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Vance says no agreement reached with Iran

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that the US had not been able to reach an agreement with Iran, after 21 hours of “substantive discussions” under the umbrella of the “Islamabad Talks” which commenced on Saturday afternoon.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad after the direct talks between delegations from the two countries, mediated by Pakistan, stretched into a second day on Sunday.

“We have been at it now for 21 hours, and we have had a number of substantive discussions, that’s the good news,” said Vance. “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement,” he added.

“We have made very clear what our red lines are, what things we are willing to accommodate them on and what things we are not willing to accommodate them on,” said the US vice president, adding that the Iranian delegation had “chosen not to accept our terms”.

Read more on the Islamabad Talks here.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

GSP-Plus renewal
18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe