Vance says no agreement reached with Iran

US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that the US had not been able to reach an agreement with Iran, after 21 hours of “substantive discussions” under the umbrella of the “Islamabad Talks” which commenced on Saturday afternoon.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad after the direct talks between delegations from the two countries, mediated by Pakistan, stretched into a second day on Sunday.

“We have been at it now for 21 hours, and we have had a number of substantive discussions, that’s the good news,” said Vance. “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement,” he added.

“We have made very clear what our red lines are, what things we are willing to accommodate them on and what things we are not willing to accommodate them on,” said the US vice president, adding that the Iranian delegation had “chosen not to accept our terms”.

Read more on the Islamabad Talks here.