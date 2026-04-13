CORPORATE WINDOW: A clear goal with unclear execution

At a time when global trade routes and energy flows are under strain, Pakistan occupies a more strategically relevant position than it has in years. Through disciplined diplomacy and strategic neutrality, it has strengthened its standing in a fragmented region. Yet the economic payoff remains limited. The challenge now is to convert that hard-earned diplomatic capital into investment, exports and long-term resilience before the window closes.

The answer cannot be austerity and absorption alone. The answer is strategic conversion. Pakistan can follow the proven blueprints of nations like Egypt and Türkiye, leveraging its geopolitical relevance to achieve long-term economic solvency.

Egypt, on the one hand, has used its position to secure large-scale financial support from Gulf partners and multilateral institutions, enabling it to stabilise its external position while continuing to attract investments.

Türkiye, on the other hand, has combined its regional influence with an active industrial and trade strategy, expanding its defence exports, strengthening manufacturing capabilities, and deepening economic integration across multiple regions.

At a time of global disruption, Pakistan’s strategic position has improved, though its economic gains remain limited

These examples demonstrate a consistent principle: strategic relevance becomes economically meaningful only when it is translated into financial flows, trade expansion, and sustained investment.

Three moves for strategic monetisation

To realise this vision, the state must execute three immediate moves. First, we must translate diplomatic capital into economic agreements. The government has done the hard work of sustaining relationships with Washington, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Tehran, Beijing, Ankara and multilateral institutions.

That effort deserves an economic return. Pakistan should actively pursue targeted debt reprofiling, restructuring, concessional financing and investment facilitation arrangements, and trade access deals linked explicitly to its stabilising role in the region. US-influenced multilateral institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank, are seeking reliable regional anchors. Pakistan should be making that case loudly, with a concrete ask.

Second, we must open the corridors and own the logistics advantage. As traditional maritime routes face disruption and security becomes less predictable, alternative trade routes through Pakistan are becoming increasingly attractive.

However, geography is inert without infrastructure. Strengthening airports and seaports must become an immediate priority to offer safer transit routes. There is also space for the country’s own airlines, especially the newly privatised Pakistan International Airlines, to benefit from shifting regional traffic patterns, but this requires modern facilities and credible private-sector participation.

Third, we must secure the food security narrative and monetise it. The Indus Basin gives Pakistan an agricultural advantage that import-dependent regional neighbours simply do not have. Pakistan has the agricultural potential to play a bigger regional role if it improves productivity, water management, and value chains.

Urea shortages are creating food security risks across the Middle East and Central Asia, and Pakistan has the capacity to respond. The real export opportunity lies in cutting wastage, improving farm-to-market linkages, and using better technology to raise productivity. These are not long-term luxuries; they are short-term revenue.

Expanding the economic footprint

The opportunity extends beyond ports and agriculture; it reaches the very core of our industrial and technological base. As firms diversify manufacturing to reduce concentration risks, Pakistan has a chance to integrate more deeply into global supply chains — specifically in agriculture-related manufacturing, textiles, transport equipment, and untapped non-traditional exports like defence and engineering services. With its existing industrial and defence base, Pakistan can become a more credible supplier in selected markets.

Furthermore, Pakistan has untapped strength in telecom, information technology, and intelligence-linked capabilities. As cyber risks rise and supply chains fragment, these capabilities gain immense economic value.

Realising the strategic vision

The current Middle Eastern conflict is not an “on-off switch” event. Kinetic escalation may ebb and flow, but the structural reverberations will persist for a decade or more. This reality makes the proposed strategic path a permanent necessity. Pakistan’s shift toward geoeconomics is a return to a long-standing strategic objective. The National Security Policy (2022–2026) articulated this shift, and the Special Investment Facilitation Council was established to strengthen investment ties with Gulf Cooperation Council partners.

Moving forward, this will depend on policy continuity across political cycles and a clearer alignment of bureaucratic incentives with long-term competitiveness. It also means addressing long-standing structural and regulatory constraints, reducing the cost of doing business, improving ease of doing business, and creating a more predictable environment for investors. Ultimately, it comes down to governance credibility, backed by consistency, stronger execution and sustained implementation.

Working together

To be totally unambiguous: the government cannot execute this transition alone. The state’s job is to create an environment that reduces the cost of doing business, improves regulatory predictability, and ensures infrastructure is maintained. The private sector must do the rest.

Pakistan’s firms need to move beyond low-value participation and build genuine capabilities in engineering and technology-led services. This is not a distant aspiration; it is an available opportunity if businesses and government operate as partners with a shared playbook. Institutions like the Pakistan Business Council stand ready to build that playbook. We are already engaged with the government on trade reform and investment facilitation — but we need delivery, not just dialogue.

Securing energy and forex

To support this industrial push, we must address the critical energy deficit. Proactive regional projects, including the Iran–Pakistan gas pipeline, can play an important role in securing the nation’s energy future, provided that appropriate concessions and arrangements are negotiated to make them viable.

Energy security is the bedrock upon which all other geoeconomic goals rest. By securing reliable energy sources and focusing on high-value exports, Pakistan can stabilise its foreign exchange reserves and build a resilient foundation against external shocks.

The real test is execution. If infrastructure, regulation, and private-sector capability align, this moment can translate into lasting advantage. If not, it will pass like many before it.

The writer is Chairperson of the Pakistan Business Council.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, April 13th, 2026