Benazir’s legacy underscores PPP’s commitment to women: Azad Kashmir PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore on Saturday said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had always represented all segments of society, particularly women, and remained committed to safeguarding their rights through meaningful inclusion in decision-making.

He was speaking to a delegation of the PPP AJK women’s wing, led by its president and former deputy speaker Shaheen Kousar Dar. The delegation included women’s wing secretary general Shagufta Noreen Kazmi, former lawmaker Shehzada Kousar Gilani, information secretary Zobia Khurshid Raja and Mussarat Gujjar.

Mr Rathore said women, who constitute half the population, had always held a central place in the PPP’s political philosophy, adding that the party had not only advocated women’s empowerment but had also translated it into practice by elevating them to leadership roles.

“It is a distinction of the PPP that the first elected woman head of the government in the Islamic world, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, was its leader,” he said, adding that her vision, courage and political acumen continued to inspire democratic forces across the region.

“Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto broke barriers and set new precedents for women’s leadership, proving that inclusive politics is essential for sustainable progress,” he added.

He also lauded the party’s current leadership for carrying forward her legacy. “President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have further strengthened this vision by ensuring greater participation of women in the party’s organisational structure and political process,” he said, adding that the PPP remained at the forefront of promoting gender equality in practical terms.

The prime minister said his government was making all-out efforts to address public issues and aimed to achieve maximum targets within a limited timeframe to reduce people’s hardships.

“Our government has launched several major public welfare initiatives in a short span, and the scope of development projects will be further expanded to ensure relief reaches people in far-flung areas,” he said.

He maintained that active workers were the party’s real strength and stressed the need to further organise and energise the party at the grassroots level, with special focus on providing women equal opportunities to assume leadership roles.

Earlier, the delegation briefed the prime minister on party organisation, workers’ mobilisation and the proactive role of the women’s wing in the run-up to the next general elections. They also highlighted socio-economic challenges faced by people in various districts and shared feedback on government measures relating to basic rights and development.

Ms Dar informed the prime minister that the women’s wing was planning to launch a dedicated female membership drive across AJK at the direction of central president Faryal Talpur ahead of the upcoming polls. The first such event would be held in Muzaffarabad, she said, inviting the prime minister to attend as chief guest, which he accepted.

The delegation members reaffirmed their full confidence in Mr Rathore’s leadership, describing the women’s wing as a strong pillar of the party, playing a key role in grassroots mobilisation and advancing the public welfare agenda.

They also appreciated the government’s efforts to ensure equitable and accelerated development across the region, pledging to remain fully mobilised and organised to translate the party’s vision into reality.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026